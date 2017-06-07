Make Exceptional Style Choices With These Tips

It doesn't matter who you are; if you've living in today's world, being less than fashionable can make you feel inferior. That is because your understanding of fashion may be warped from what you've been exposed to in the media. Read on for a series of tips that will lead you to fashion, no matter what your personal style.

When choosing accessories, stick to one large, statement piece. Dangling earrings, a big necklace, and a chunky bracelet give the eyes nowhere to rest. If you want the focus to be on your necklace, wear studs in your ears. If you don eye-catching earrings, skip the necklace altogether to avoid looking too "busy."

Don't be afraid to top off your look with an awesome hat. In days gone by, it was commonplace for women and men to wear hats on a daily basis. What was once the height of fashion has, unfortunately, fallen to the wayside in modern times. Be adventurous, and finish off your look with an ultra-cool fedora or a pretty sun hat.

Buy a variety of jewelry pieces. If you have a good number of colors and styles, you will always have something that matches your outfit. You then will not have to worry about purchasing jewelry to match every outfit that you buy. Think variety and you will have more than one option for an outfit.

Tight levis can look attractive on someone who is fit with a slender figure, but if you are a bit on the heavy side, look for jeans that fit well without being tight. Your extra pounds will be even more noticeable if you look as if your pants are painted on you.

Hats are a great accessory to match any kind of outfit. For men, there are the typical fisherman hats and baseball caps, but for women, the possibilities run much deeper. For instance, you can wear a cute sun hat, floppy hat or beach hat with any casual dress you own.

If you are a larger size and would like to seem more slim, wear dark-colored blouses on top of dark-colored slacks or skirts. Wearing darker colors camouflages your body shape and de-emphasizes areas that are less flattering. An elastic waistband will offer a lot of comfort.

The basic black dress is essential for any woman's wardrobe. You can wear this dress for casual occasions by accessorizing it with a pair of comfortable pumps. You can wear the same dress for a more formal occasion if you put up your hair and accessorize with a pearl necklace and earrings.

Look at clothing sizes carefully before you buy. Always try your new clothing on before purchasing. Sizes are not about one's measurements anymore. Sizes can be very different depending on the brand. Check sizing charts before buying clothes online. Always check the return policy before you buy to see if you can send clothes back if they don't fit.

Don't let the remarks of others get you down. You don't have look and dress like a Hollywood star to have good fashion sense. Simply dress for comfort and confidence, and others will appreciate your style.

Visit consignment stores for great value on formal wear. Women usually only wear formal gowns once or twice for those special occasions before they do not want to wear it anymore. You can find gowns that are almost brand new at a fraction of the price of a new gown.

How your hair looks really tells a story. Therefore, it is imperative that your hairstyle represents who you are. You want a hairstyle that fits the image that you are trying to portray, such as a career woman's sophisticated bob cut. A busy mom, however, wants a more simple cut.

One great fashion tip is to pay attention to what specific designer or brand fit you best. This is a very good idea because many times, a designer will mold their outfits around a specific body type or individual so you will find success with much of their clothing options.

Throw away that sweater with the hole in it or those jeans that are barely staying together at the crotch. They may feel like old friends, but if you're spotted in them, you're going to be viewed as the neighborhood bag lady. It's easy to forget that your shirt is stained if you suddenly have to leave the house. Buy and wear clothing that you won't mind being seen in.

If you are small and petite, then you should avoid wearing strong prints and loose, chunky clothing. This will not look good on you. Instead, you should aim for fitted clothing and soft fabrics, and ensure that you streamline everything so that your body is not being cut in half.

White clothes take some special care to keep them looking their best. A bit of bleach in the wash can help keep them bright. Be mindful not to use overuse it because bleach will turn the items yellow, and will not make your clothes look fresh and clean.

Share your fashion sense with friends by going shopping with them and making suggestions about pieces that might look great on them. Sometimes, people need others' opinions to find something that works for them.

Now that you have read these tips, you should have some great ideas on how to increase your personal style. Being fashionable is about awareness and execution of what works for you. So, use the tips that apply best for you and your needs. The people around you are certain to take notice!