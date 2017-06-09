Style Made Basic In This Short Article

Don't be fooled: what you wear is important. You may not think so, but the fact is that your wardrobe makes more of an impression than you may think. What you wear can impact other people's opinion of you, and it can also help you feel better about yourself. Here are some fashion tips you can use to make yourself look great.

A simple black blazer is a fantastic addition to any wardrobe. You can use it to dress up almost any outfit. Then, you can remove it if you change to a more casual venue. The color will also match virtually anything in your closet, from jeans to business casual blouses and slacks.

Do not use sponges to apply your liquid and cream based foundations and blushes. You will lose product in the sponge every time you do. Additionally, the sponge becomes a breeding ground for germs. Instead, use clean fingertips for application, switching fingers or cleaning them between different products or colors.

Never leave home without lotion! When you're out and about, your hands can suffer the effects of a drying world. Regular hand-washing alone can wreak havoc on both your hands and your cuticles. Your best defense is to always carry a small bottle of lotion in your handbag. That way, you can always put your best hand forward.

A good fashion tip is to learn how to develop your own sense of style. You don't want to just mimic somebody else and copy their style. Think of what's important to you such as comfort or flair, and then slowly build on that so that your fashion sense is unique to you.

Wear clothes that flatter your body type. Just because something is in style does not mean that you should wear it. Every style was created with a certain body type in mind. For example, skinny jeans were not made to make people look skinny; they were made for people that already are thin.

There is nothing wrong with using hair accessories, but do not use too many at once because it will make you look tacky. Limit them to no more than two at a time. Furthermore, avoid using hair accessories that are so large that they overpower your hairstyle or make your head look too small.

Drying with a towel can create additional frizz in your hair. This will damage your hair and make it more likely to frizz. Instead, wrap your hair in a towel and apply gentle pressure, patting or squeezing the moisture from your hair. Once your hair has dried some, you can gently detangle with a wide-toothed comb.

Accessorize with bright colors. If you want your wardrobe to pop but find colorful prints and pastel colors in clothing too garish, you may find a solution in accessorizing. On its own, a black button up shirt and dress pants are bland. A red pair of shoes and handbag, however, can really make it stand out.

Select clothing that is appropriate for your age and the event you are attending. If you are outfitted in clothing that is for people younger or older than you, you will lose the effect you want. Also, if you do not consider the venue, you may stand out in an unpleasant way. You want to look fabulous, but not stick out.

Wine colors, such as deep purples and dark reds, have been in fashion all year and are expected to be in fashion for the fall and winter as well. Burgundy coats, mahogany dresses and plum skirts are all some great choices. Just make sure to get wine-colored accessories as well.

A good fashion tip is to start experimenting with your style if you've become very bored with your wardrobe. You can do this by simply trying out a new type of clothing that you've never worn before such as a scarf or certain kind of dress. This will definitely freshen up your wardrobe.

If you have problems with very small flakes of dandruff, you may be experiencing dry scalp. If this is the case, you could just change shampoos and use a shampoo and conditioner that are more hydrating. Larger flakes of dandruff indicate Seborrheic Dermatitis caused by scalp irritation. In this case, use a medicated dandruff shampoo containing selenium sulfide, salicylic acid, pyrithione zinc or an antifungal agent.

If you are a guy, invest in a good tie clip or pin. The number of occasions where you wear a tie seem to be on the decline over time. This just means you might not feel natural when you do have to put one on. Tie clips and pins that look great are very affordable, and can save you the stress and distraction of your tie flapping around.

Some people need to wear socks with their sandals for hygienic purposes. However, this is very unfashionable and will not get you into the fashion hall of fame any time in the near future. Sandals look much better without socks. Keep this in mind to keep from making an embarrassing fashion mix up.

It's human nature for people to notice what others look like and what they're wearing. If you are looking, you know you're being looked at. And if you want the opinions to be positive, heed the tips laid out in this article. You can look stunning if you apply them.