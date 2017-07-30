Fashion Knowledge You Will Wish To Show Others

Many times, when someone is trying to improve themselves they forget about fashion. They think of fashion as a frivolous enterprise, when nothing could be further than the truth. What you choose to wrap your body in says a lot about you. Here are some stylish fashion tips to make sure you're saying the right thing!

When choosing accessories, stick to one large, statement piece. Dangling earrings, a big necklace, and a chunky bracelet give the eyes nowhere to rest. If you want the focus to be on your necklace, wear studs in your ears. If you don eye-catching earrings, skip the necklace altogether to avoid looking too "busy."

Don't be afraid to top off your look with an awesome hat. In days gone by, it was commonplace for women and men to wear hats on a daily basis. What was once the height of fashion has, unfortunately, fallen to the wayside in modern times. Be adventurous, and finish off your look with an ultra-cool fedora or a pretty sun hat.

Keep a pair of lightweight, inexpensive ballet flats in the bottom of your handbag or briefcase. In the event that you break a heel, develop a blister, or simply need to give your feet a break, you will be prepared without compromising your style. Choose a neutral color that matches the majority of your wardrobe to prevent clashing.

One piece of clothing that never goes out of style is the simple black dress. A black dress looks good on anyone because it produces a slimming effect, which is something all women want. You can find this dress in any discount store, but if you want one that will last, you need to search elsewhere and be willing to spend more money.

Hats are a great accessory to match any kind of outfit. For men, there are the typical fisherman hats and baseball caps, but for women, the possibilities run much deeper. For instance, you can wear a cute sun hat, floppy hat or beach hat with any casual dress you own.

Pick top or bottom to accentuate sexily, but never both. The line between looking sexy and looking trashy can be very thin; however, this rule of thumb should suffice. When you accentuate your upper or lower body, keep the other half stylish, yet conservative. Bear in mind, this rule applies to men or women.

When you dry your hair, you should just pat or blot it dry with a towel instead of rubbing your hair with a towel. Rubbing tangles and breaks your hair and can even lead to loss of hair. When you are blow-drying your hair, use a low setting and move the blow dryer constantly so that you don't fry one section of hair. Don't hold the blow dryer too close as this can cause harm to your hair and even burn you.

If you are in your 40's or older, know that you can still fashionable for your age. This does not mean that you should dress the way you did when you are 20, but you can make wise fashion choices. For middle-aged women, V-neck tops with cardigans or blazers with a pair of dress pants is a nice look.

If you wear leather, take care of it. When you buy a leather garment, ask the salesperson what kind of animal was used for it and what the tanning process was. Find out the specific care steps you need to take both right after purchase and over the lifetime of the garment.

Try using a scarf to boost the look of your outfit. Scarves can be subtle or they can be bold. They can be the piece that ties everything together or the piece that ruins the entire ensemble. Try to find a color, pattern, print, or fabric that complements what you're wearing.

To stretch your wardrobe's versatility, fill your wardrobe with a variety of scarves and belts in different patterns and styles. You can use these to add a splash of interest to a solid colored top. You can use these in countless combinations to create a different look each time without needing to buy a different outfit.

Solid colors can draw attention to or away from areas of your body. Wear some pants or a skirt with a solid color so you can wear a top with a busy pattern. If you wear lighter tops with darker pants, it will cause others to look more at your face than other parts of your body.

Be a trend setter. You can buy the newest, hottest styles but you won't stand out if you are wearing the same thing as everyone else. Be daring and try something off the top of your head. Some of the biggest fashion designers made their mark by being completely unique and sometimes even bizarre.

Follow these tips to freshen your look. When you do that, you can feel confident meeting anyone and leaving a fantastic first impression. Apply the tips in this article to your life and not only can you make a good first impression, you can make an unforgettable impression every day.